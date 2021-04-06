Anchorage police identify man killed in Monday shooting

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Anchorage police have identified the victim who was killed by a lone gunman early Monday morning near Campell Park.

Clayton Martinell, 47, has been identified as the victim of the shooting, according to an Anchorage Police Department alert sent Tuesday morning. The next of kin have been notified by authorities.

Police have not yet disclosed a motive behind the early Monday morning slaying.

Dustin Perry, 29, was identified as a suspect in what police are investigating as a homicide, according to the Anchorage Police Department. He has been arrested and charged with second-degree murder and multiple charges of violating conditions of his release.

Police responded around 3:40 a.m. to a disturbance on E 59th Avenue, where they found Martinell dead from a gunshot wound in his upper body. Martinell was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities wrote in the alert that the shooting appeared to be “an isolated incident.”

Online court records show a string of minor offenses and criminal misdemeanors for Perry stretching back to 2008.

This is a developing story. Check back for more updates.

Editor’s note: This story has been updated to include the name of the victim after more information was released by the Anchorage Police Department.

