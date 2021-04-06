Record April cold temperatures on track to arrive by weeks end

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Only 3 days this year have seen temperatures top out at or above 40°, which is the second fewest on record. Through at least the first week of April, we should have already seen at least 14-15 days with temperatures on the warmer side. That hasn’t been the case this year, as a prolonged cold spell continues to impact the region. While it hasn’t been record breaking, that could change later this week.

Currently much of the state will continue to see temperatures 10-20 degrees colder than normal. The only exception is portions of the Aleutians and the Panhandle. The Mainland will see the bitter cold slowly returning to the region, along with some shots of snow. The first round of snow is already falling across Southwest Alaska and the Panhandle. Both will see the activity come to an end through the day, with drier conditions making a brief return to the region. Then the activity really ramps up, as a new low strengthens as it moves across the Bering. This low will play a huge role in just how cold we’ll get across the Last Frontier, along with how much snow portions of Southcentral could see.

As the low moves to the south and east, it will bring some high winds and snow to Southwest Alaska. As a result of this, Blizzard Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories have been issued for the region. This begins tomorrow morning and last through the day Wednesday. The direct route of the low looks to take it through Southcentral, although just how far north or south it goes, will greatly determine our snow amounts overnight Wednesday into Thursday. While snow won’t be the big issue, it’s the cold and windy conditions that will follow. As the low moves off to the east, it will open the door for breezy winds to make a return to Southcentral. It’s possible that we could see winds in Anchorage gusts upwards of 45 mph into Thursday afternoon and evening. These winds will pull in some of the coldest air we’ve seen this season, that will make much of the state feel more like the middle of winter, than Spring.

As the colder air spills into the state, record to near-record breaking lows looks possible. For Southcentral we could even see some of the latest subzero lows in April by weeks end. Additionally, Friday could feature one of the coldest afternoon highs for that day. It’s a testament to the origins of the cold air and that winter has yet to release its grip across the state.

The good news is that signs are pointing to warmer conditions returning into next week. While it’s too early to detail just how warm we’ll get, highs look to make a return back to seasonal values as early as Monday of next week.

Have a safe and terrific Tuesday!

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.