Record setting cold and snowy weather continues

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Two new records were set in Fairbanks when 6.2 of snow fell Sunday, breaking the previous record for April 4th and when Monday’s high temperature stayed below 40° for the 177th consecutive day, the longest stretch of weather that cold on record.

Meanwhile 250 miles to the south, temperatures have dropped 10-15 degrees across Southcentral and will continue to drop through the end of the week. A strong off-shore flow will keep us clear and dry, but temperatures will fall to the lower teens and single digits overnight and will only return to the mid-20s during the day.

A front will swing across the area Thursday, bring chances for light snow to the region, but then it’s right back to clear, dry, and even colder weather Thursday night and Friday.

The avalanche danger remains high near Hatcher Pass where heavy snow of the weekend combined with breezy winds lead to multiple avalanches, including one that crossed the road in two places and could be one of the largest avalanches in the area in about 40 years. Department of Transportation has closed the road before the Skeetak ski area and travel in any of Hatcher Pass is not advised.

Stay warm!

~Meteorologist Melissa Frey

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.