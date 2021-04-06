UAA track and field wows at WWU Invite

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - University of Alaska Anchorage track and field member Elano Cano led the way for the Seawolves at the Western Washington University Track and Field Invitational over the weekend, winning two events and adding three other podium finishes.

Cano came first in the won the 400-meter hurdles and the was part of the winning 1,600-meter relay. Cano also earned Great Northwest Athletic Conference runner of the week for her performance at the event held on Saturday, April 3, according to a press release from Assistant Athletic Director Ian Marks.

According to the Seawolves website, Joshua Wagner nearly made history, coming within 0.01 seconds of setting a new school record in the 110-meter hurdles while winning the race. He then followed up that performance with a runner-up finish in the 400-meter hurdles with a time that was the seventh fastest in school history.

Lawson Sims, Enrique Campbell and Tylantis Atlas also earned top honors in their respective events.

The UAA track and field team will compete at the John Knight Twilight hosted by Western Oregon on April 9-10.

