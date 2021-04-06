Advertisement

Veteran believed to be nation’s oldest living general celebrates 107th birthday

By KABC Staff
Published: Apr. 5, 2021 at 11:37 PM AKDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (KABC) - An Air Force veteran in California celebrated his 107th birthday with cake, a motorcycle ride and a military honor guard tribute.

Hundreds gathered Saturday in Riverside, California to celebrate the 107th birthday of retired U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Harry Goldsworthy, who’s believed to be the nation’s oldest living general.

Goldsworthy got the party going in style by arriving on a motorcycle driven by a member of the Southern California Patriot Guard Riders.

He received a military honor guard tribute and certificate of appreciation for his service to our country.

In a speech, Goldsworthy proved he’s still witty and sharp as they come.

“I get asked all the time, ‘What did you do to live so long?’ I tell them I think it’s just God’s will. Sometimes I wonder whether he’s rewarding me or punishing me,” he said jokingly.

Goldsworthy also says his secret to a long life is to drink a shot of vodka every night before bed.

Copyright 2021 KABC via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Upon their arrival, officers found a man outside who was shot in the upper body. He was...
APD: Police investigate homicide near Campbell Park
Upon their arrival, officers found a man outside who was shot in the upper body. He was...
Anchorage police identify man killed in Monday shooting
Navy shutdown it's air base in March 1997
Aleut Corporation discusses potential reopening of former base on Adak
Coronavirus
505 COVID-19 cases reported over the past 3 days
Coronavirus COVID-19 generic
‘Long COVID can be quite debilitating’: What Alaska’s health experts say about COVID-19 symptoms that linger

Latest News

Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy names Col. James Cockrell as Commissioner of Public Safety.
Governor nominates Col. James Cockrell as Public Safety Commissioner
Washington and Tehran are set to begin indirect talks through intermediaries, one of the first...
World powers seek to bring US back into Iran nuclear deal
Anchorage votes graphic
Live updates: It’s Election Day! Have you cast your ballot for the Anchorage municipal election?
After the shooting, the medic drove about 10 minutes to Fort Detrick, where he was shot by base...
Authorities: Navy medic shoots 2, is shot and killed on base
President Joe Biden speaks during an event on COVID-19 vaccinations and the response to the...
Biden to move COVID-19 vaccine eligibility date to April 19