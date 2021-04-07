5 stranded near base of Denali rescued with help from Sheldon Chalet guides

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The five people who were stranded on Ruth Glacier near the base of Denali over the weekend have been rescued with the help of guides from the Sheldon Chalet.

A press release issued on Tuesday, by a public relations representative for the chalet, stated that the stranded group and two guides who led them off the glacier are safe, but attempts to dig out the group’s planes have so far been unsuccessful.

The initial Alaska State Trooper dispatch issued on Saturday stated that the group had flown Friday to Ruth Glacier. The group was forced to spend the night atop the glacier due to inclement weather, making it unsafe to fly off the mountain.

The group was said to be at an altitude of approximately 4,500 feet.

The dispatch said the group had limited survival resources, which led them to request a rescue. However, the National Park Service was unable to assist due to a lack of aerial resources.

At around 11:16 a.m. Saturday, the Alaska Rescue Coordination Center contacted state troopers to assist with the search and rescue. The dispatched noted five people and three aircraft were stranded on the glacier at the base of Denali.

The Sheldon Chalet release said the group included three pilots and two passengers.

Between the state troopers, rescue center and park services, the agencies arranged an emergency hire for several guides to hike to the group during the inclement weather conditions.

The guides reached the stranded group the same day. Together, they hiked to the Sheldon Mountain House, which is about 3.5 miles from their original location.

According to the release from the chalet, the group was picked up and flown to Talkeetna and are awaiting another chance to dig out their planes.

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.