85 new COVID-19 cases, no deaths reported in Alaska on Tuesday

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Alaska Department of Health and Social Services reported 85 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, only two of which were among nonresidents. The state reported no additional deaths.

The 83 Alaska resident cases reported Tuesday were among residents of the following communities:

Anchorage: 24

Wasilla: 20

Bethel Census Area: 10

Palmer: 5

Valdez: 4

North Pole: 3

Big Lake: 3

Eagle River: 2

Fairbanks: 2

Kenai: 2

Girdwood: 1

Copper River Census Area: 1

Seward: 1

Sterling: 1

Houston: 1

Matanuska-Susitna Borough: 1

Douglas: 1

Juneau: 1

Two nonresident cases were also reported — one in Homer and Prudhoe Bay. Cases are reported each weekday by DHSS, and reflect the number of cases reported to the state the day before.

More than 60,000 Alaska residents have tested positive for COVID-19 since the pandemic began, according to state data. The state has reported a total of 309 Alaska resident deaths related to the virus. The state continues to have one of the lowest death rates in the country when it comes to COVID-19.

A cumulative total of 1,378 Alaska residents have been hospitalized for COVID-19 so far. That includes people who have since recovered or since died. As of Tuesday, there were 37 people being actively hospitalized for COVID-19 across the state, along with one person being hospitalized for a suspected case.

Alaska was the first state to open up vaccination to all people living or working in the state age 16 and older. The state’s vaccination rates no longer lead the country, but Alaska is within the top 10 states with the highest rates of vaccination, according to the New York Times.

As of Tuesday, more than 42% of all people eligible for the vaccine in Alaska had gotten at least one dose, and nearly 32% were fully vaccinated. Almost 73% of Alaska seniors age 65 and older have gotten at least one dose of the vaccine, and nearly 66% of them are fully vaccinated.

The state has conducted more than 1.9 million COVID-19 tests since the pandemic began, and the average positivity rate for the past seven days was 2.96%.

The Municipality of Anchorage, Mat-Su Borough and Kenai Peninsula are all in the state’s high-alert level, based on the average number of cases per capita.

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.