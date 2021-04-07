Anchorage grand jury indicts man accused of shooting at multiple officers in Dillingham

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Anchorage grand jury indicted a Dillingham man Tuesday who is accused of taking part in an officer-involved shooting in February.

The state attorney general’s office issued a press release Wednesday morning, stating that Daniel Wahl, 32, is charged with one count of first-degree attempted murder, one count of first-degree misconduct involving a weapon and five counts of third-degree assault.

The indictment is based on a Feb. 18 incident, where Wahl allegedly fired at several responding Dillingham police officers.

Wahl was transported to the hospital due to injuries from the shootout and was arrested upon his medical discharge, according to a previous news article.

The release said if convicted, Wahl could face a sentence of up to 99 years in prison for the attempted murder charge. He could also face up to 25 additional years for the six other charges.

Wahl is currently in custody on $100,000 cash bail, according to the release.

Editor’s note: The headline and introduction of this story have been updated to clarify that Daniel Wahl is accused of shooting at multiple officers. The original headline and introduction could read as though he had already been convicted of the crime.

