Anchorage School Board talks policies as it heads to a vote later this month

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - During Tuesday’s meeting, Anchorage School District Board members expressed their thoughts on several policies the board is set to vote on later in April.

The policies discussed center on topics of anti-racism, equity in learning and resources for self understanding.

No voting took place on Tuesday, and the meeting was just a discussion on policies that have been in the works for eight to nine months. During the meeting board members talked about the verbiage in their anti-racism policy and whether they wanted to see changes or not.

Also talking about equity and how to help every child in the District.

“I ... will continue to be transparent, and will continue to teach kids in ASD, all kids, to be successful in their lives,” said ASD Superintendent Dr. Deena Bishop. “And, it consequently it comes from figuring things out, and getting good courses and absolutely the best instruction, and the best teachers we can get are going to bring our kids learning to fruition.”

The board is scheduled to meet twice a month, the next meeting to vote on the proposal is April 20.

