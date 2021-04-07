Advertisement

Boat, snowmobile, camel: Vaccine reaches world’s far corners

UNICEF works to vaccinate the farthest corners of the world.
UNICEF works to vaccinate the farthest corners of the world.
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 7, 2021 at 7:28 AM AKDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
PORTLAND, Maine (AP) - Getting the vaccine to the world’s farthest corners means delivering it by boat to Maine islands, by snowmobile to Alaska villages and via complex Amazon waterways in Brazil.

Although the vaccination rollout has been choppy in much of the world, and some places are still waiting for their first doses, there’s an urgent push to inoculate people in hard-to-reach places that may not have had COVID-19 outbreaks, but also may not be equipped to deal with them if they do.

Robin Nandy, the chief of immunization for UNICEF, said before it’s over, drones, motorcycles, elephants, horses and camels will have been used to get vaccines to the most far-flung places.

