Advertisement

CDC: Variant found in Britain most common in US

By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 7, 2021 at 7:32 AM AKDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON — A variant of the coronavirus first identified in Britain is now the most common strain of coronavirus circulating in the United States.

The director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Dr. Rachelle Walensky, says the strain, formally known as B.1.1.7, is “now the most common lineage circulating in United States.”

The strain has been shown to be more transmissible and infectious among younger Americans, which Walensky says contributed to rising case counts in recent weeks.

Walensky says new outbreaks have been tied to youth sports and day care centers. She particularly encouraged states with rising caseloads to curtail or suspend youth sport activities to slow the spread of the virus.

The U.S. leads the world with 30.8 million confirmed cases and more than 556,000 confirmed deaths.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anchorage votes graphic
Live updates: First round of election results released
Upon their arrival, officers found a man outside who was shot in the upper body. He was...
Anchorage police identify man killed in Monday shooting
Missing man found in snow cave atop Valdez Glacier
In this March 26, 2021 file photo, a member of the Philadelphia Fire Department prepares a dose...
State provides some clarity on whether businesses can require their employees to get a COVID-19 vaccine
Navy shutdown it's air base in March 1997
Aleut Corporation discusses potential reopening of former base on Adak

Latest News

President Biden is promising to fight as hard as possible for his infrastructure plan, despite...
Senate gives Biden a big tool to work around GOP filibuster
In this Feb. 23, 2021, file photo, a crane is used to lift a vehicle following a rollover...
Tiger Woods was speeding before crashing SUV, sheriff says
Speeding was cause of Tiger Woods accident
Image of Mount McKinley in Denali National Park.
5 stranded near base of Denali rescued with help from Sheldon Chalet guides
Dallas police Officer Bryan Riser was arrested and charged with two counts of capital murder....
Judge orders release of Dallas officer arrested in killings