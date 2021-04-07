Advertisement

COLD April weather over the week

Anchorage could see near-record to record lows!
By Jackie Purcell
Published: Apr. 6, 2021 at 7:03 PM AKDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Clear skies around the southcentral region and any winds just make it feel even colder. Lows will drop to 5 to 15 degrees, expect even colder overnight temperatures by Thursday and Friday nights between zero and 10 below! Of the next found nights, it is possible to tie or set new record lows in at least two of those nights.

Northern and interior Alaska will see the coldest April temperatures, and this morning Livengood was at 34 below and Bettles was down to 33 below!

Blizzard Warning status for Kuskokwim Delta for the combination of high winds and snow, with 3-6 inches and north winds up to 50 mph. Winter weather advisories flank the area north and south for the Bristol Bay area and Yukon Delta.

Wind-sculpted snow-Hooper Bay - Robert O.
Wind-sculpted snow-Hooper Bay - Robert O.(Alaska's Weather Source)

