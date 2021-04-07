Former South Anchorage Wolverine makes NHL debut

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Jeremy Swayman, a former South Anchorage Wolverine, hit the ice Tuesday for the Boston Bruins.

Swayman didn’t just play for the team — he was one of the three stars of the game, stopping 40 shots and accumulating a .952 save percentage in a 4-2 Bruins win over the Philadelphia Flyers.

The Bruins regular starting goalie Joroslay Halak tested positive for COVID-19 and the back up, Tukka Rask, has been ruled out, so the organization called up Jeremy Swayman and Daniel Vladar.

Vladar got the first start, but Tuesday it was Swayman’s time to shine.

Swayman won the Mike Richter award last year, college hockey’s highest honor for a goalie. Due to the pandemic he was forced to return to Alaska where he trained until he could make his pro debut in Providence, Rhode Island. The highly-touted prospect put his pillows to work in Providence racking up a .933 save percentage with a record of eight wins and one loss.

