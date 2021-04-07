Advertisement

Former South Anchorage Wolverine makes NHL debut

Boston Bruins goaltender Jeremy Swayman makes pad save on a shot during the first period of an...
Boston Bruins goaltender Jeremy Swayman makes pad save on a shot during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Philadelphia Flyers, Tuesday, April 6, 2021, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Derik Hamilton)(Derik Hamilton | AP)
By Austin Sjong
Published: Apr. 6, 2021 at 7:55 PM AKDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Jeremy Swayman, a former South Anchorage Wolverine, hit the ice Tuesday for the Boston Bruins.

Swayman didn’t just play for the team — he was one of the three stars of the game, stopping 40 shots and accumulating a .952 save percentage in a 4-2 Bruins win over the Philadelphia Flyers.

The Bruins regular starting goalie Joroslay Halak tested positive for COVID-19 and the back up, Tukka Rask, has been ruled out, so the organization called up Jeremy Swayman and Daniel Vladar.

Vladar got the first start, but Tuesday it was Swayman’s time to shine.

Swayman won the Mike Richter award last year, college hockey’s highest honor for a goalie. Due to the pandemic he was forced to return to Alaska where he trained until he could make his pro debut in Providence, Rhode Island. The highly-touted prospect put his pillows to work in Providence racking up a .933 save percentage with a record of eight wins and one loss.

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Upon their arrival, officers found a man outside who was shot in the upper body. He was...
Anchorage police identify man killed in Monday shooting
Upon their arrival, officers found a man outside who was shot in the upper body. He was...
APD: Police investigate homicide near Campbell Park
Navy shutdown it's air base in March 1997
Aleut Corporation discusses potential reopening of former base on Adak
Missing man found in snow cave atop Valdez Glacier
In this March 26, 2021 file photo, a member of the Philadelphia Fire Department prepares a dose...
State provides some clarity on whether businesses can require their employees to get a COVID-19 vaccine

Latest News

UAA track and field.
UAA track and field wows at WWU Invite
University of Alaska Anchorage volleyball practice.
5 UAA volleyball players named to GNAC All-Academic team
A musher and his dog team during the 2021 Kobuk 440.
Kobuk 440 will restart Monday morning after ground storms on the Kobuk River paused race Sunday
The Tikigaq boys basketball team cuts down the nets after winning the 2021 state championship
Tikigaq boys win second 2A state basketball championship in three years