Report: Health officals confirm South Africa COVID-19 variant in Alaska

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - State health officials have discovered a new COVID-19 variant that is now being detected in Anchorage and the Matanuska-Susitna Valley.

Officials published a report Tuesday announcing B.1.351, which was first identified in South Africa, is responsible for one COVID-19 case in Alaska. The variant was first identified in the state on March 20, 2021.

The report does not say how the infected person contracted the virus or if others were exposed. However, during Alaska’s COVID-19 ECHO Informational Session on Wednesday afternoon, Louisa Castrodale, an epidemiologist for the Alaska Division of Public Health, said the individual did not have a travel history.

“This variant is concerning because it has shown to be significantly more transmissible (50%) than the original SARS-CoV-2 lineages,” officials said in the report.

Today's science echo comes a day after a report was released announcing a new variant of the virus was identified in the state.

To date, 61,695 COVID-19 resident cases have been reported since the first case arrived in Alaska back in March 2020.

In the report, it mentioned an increase in other variants of COVID-19 such as five new cases of the B.1.1.7 variant, which was first identified in the United Kingdom. And 18 cases of the B.1.429 variant, which was first identified in California.

Both variants were discovered in Alaska in December 2020.

