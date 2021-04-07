Advertisement

Report: Health officals confirm South Africa COVID-19 variant in Alaska

CDC image of COVID-19
CDC image of COVID-19(MGN)
By Gilbert Cordova
Published: Apr. 7, 2021 at 12:55 PM AKDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - State health officials have discovered a new COVID-19 variant that is now being detected in Anchorage and the Matanuska-Susitna Valley.

Officials published a report Tuesday announcing B.1.351, which was first identified in South Africa, is responsible for one COVID-19 case in Alaska. The variant was first identified in the state on March 20, 2021.

The report does not say how the infected person contracted the virus or if others were exposed. However, during Alaska’s COVID-19 ECHO Informational Session on Wednesday afternoon, Louisa Castrodale, an epidemiologist for the Alaska Division of Public Health, said the individual did not have a travel history.

“This variant is concerning because it has shown to be significantly more transmissible (50%) than the original SARS-CoV-2 lineages,” officials said in the report.

Update on COVID-19 in Alaska

Watch: State health officials are providing the latest information about the virus, COVID-19 cases in Alaska, vaccines, recent trends and more. Today's science echo comes a day after a report was released announcing a new variant of the virus was identified in the state.

Posted by Alaska's News Source on Wednesday, April 7, 2021

To date, 61,695 COVID-19 resident cases have been reported since the first case arrived in Alaska back in March 2020.

In the report, it mentioned an increase in other variants of COVID-19 such as five new cases of the B.1.1.7 variant, which was first identified in the United Kingdom. And 18 cases of the B.1.429 variant, which was first identified in California.

Both variants were discovered in Alaska in December 2020.

Brazilian strain of COVID-19 identified in Alaska
Second case of UK strain of coronavirus found in Alaska

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anchorage votes graphic
Live updates: 2nd batch of election results released
Upon their arrival, officers found a man outside who was shot in the upper body. He was...
Anchorage police identify man killed in Monday shooting
Missing man found in snow cave atop Valdez Glacier
In this March 26, 2021 file photo, a member of the Philadelphia Fire Department prepares a dose...
State provides some clarity on whether businesses can require their employees to get a COVID-19 vaccine
Snowmachine
Fairbanks, Wasilla officials raise concerns with proposal to allow ATVs, snowmachines on state roads

Latest News

Troopers: Metlakatla resident dies after going back into trailer fire to find his dog
Courtesy: Alaska Mountain Rescue Group
NTSB recovers emergency transmitter from helicopter wreckage
APL now open after a year of being closed to in-person browsing
In-person browsing resumes at Anchorage Public Library locations
Anchorage votes graphic
Live updates: 2nd batch of election results released
DMV office in Anchorage.
Proposal to close 6 rural DMV offices appears dead after frosty reception from legislators