Report details new coronavirus variant cases in Alaska

FILE - This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of...
FILE - This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, yellow, emerging from the surface of cells, blue/pink, cultured in the lab. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. According to an analysis by the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.(NIAID-RML via AP, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 7, 2021 at 10:40 AM AKDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) - Health officials have reported a case of a coronavirus variant first detected in South Africa in south-central Alaska.

A report from a consortium of state and university health officials says the Alaska case was first identified in March in the region that includes Anchorage and the Matanuska-Susitna Borough.

Alaska Public Media reports the document did not say how the person got the virus or whether others may have been exposed.

Five new cases of a variant first identified in the United Kingdom also were cited in Tuesday’s report and the report included a new case of a variant first identified in Brazil in the Anchorage and the Matanuska-Susitna Borough.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

