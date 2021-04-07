Advertisement

Survey: Americans are saving their stimulus checks

FILE - This May 8, 2008, file photo shows blank checks on an idle press at the Philadelphia...
FILE - This May 8, 2008, file photo shows blank checks on an idle press at the Philadelphia Regional Financial Center, which disburses payments on behalf of federal agencies in Philadelphia. Officials at the Treasury Department and Internal Revenue Service said Friday, March 12, 2021 that processing the new round of stimulus payments has already begun.(Matt Rourke | AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Apr. 7, 2021 at 2:23 PM AKDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Most Americans who have received stimulus checks are putting them into their savings accounts, instead of spending them right away.

A survey by the Federal Reserve shows households intend to set aside 42% of their stimulus payments for a rainy day.

Thirty-four percent are using the coronavirus stimulus money to pay down debt.

The Fed survey estimates only about a quarter of the checks are going towards spending.

The Internal Revenue Service sent out 130 million payments by the end of March, with more on the way.

About 25 million more payments are expected to have been delivered by the end of this week, including many for Social Security recipients.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anchorage votes graphic
Live updates: 2nd batch of election results released
Upon their arrival, officers found a man outside who was shot in the upper body. He was...
Anchorage police identify man killed in Monday shooting
Missing man found in snow cave atop Valdez Glacier
In this March 26, 2021 file photo, a member of the Philadelphia Fire Department prepares a dose...
State provides some clarity on whether businesses can require their employees to get a COVID-19 vaccine
Snowmachine
Fairbanks, Wasilla officials raise concerns with proposal to allow ATVs, snowmachines on state roads

Latest News

Troopers: Metlakatla resident dies after going back into trailer fire to find his dog
Courtesy: Alaska Mountain Rescue Group
NTSB recovers emergency transmitter from helicopter wreckage
The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services has rushed to open large sites to house...
Texas investigating abuse allegations at migrant facility
APL now open after a year of being closed to in-person browsing
In-person browsing resumes at Anchorage Public Library locations
Anchorage votes graphic
Live updates: 2nd batch of election results released