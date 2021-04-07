Advertisement

Twitter won’t preserve Trump’s tweets online

By CNN staff
Published: Apr. 7, 2021 at 2:32 PM AKDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Twitter won’t host old tweets from former President Donald Trump’s now-suspended account on its social media platform.

“Given that we permanently suspended @realDonaldTrump, the content from the account will not appear on Twitter as it did previously or as archived administration accounts do currently,” a Twitter representative said Wednesday.

Twitter said it has been working with the National Archives and Records Administration (NARA) to preserve the tweets.

NARA has done that in the past with government Twitter accounts.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anchorage votes graphic
Live updates: 2nd batch of election results released
Upon their arrival, officers found a man outside who was shot in the upper body. He was...
Anchorage police identify man killed in Monday shooting
Missing man found in snow cave atop Valdez Glacier
In this March 26, 2021 file photo, a member of the Philadelphia Fire Department prepares a dose...
State provides some clarity on whether businesses can require their employees to get a COVID-19 vaccine
Snowmachine
Fairbanks, Wasilla officials raise concerns with proposal to allow ATVs, snowmachines on state roads

Latest News

Troopers: Metlakatla resident dies after going back into trailer fire to find his dog
Courtesy: Alaska Mountain Rescue Group
NTSB recovers emergency transmitter from helicopter wreckage
The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services has rushed to open large sites to house...
Texas investigating abuse allegations at migrant facility
APL now open after a year of being closed to in-person browsing
In-person browsing resumes at Anchorage Public Library locations
Anchorage votes graphic
Live updates: 2nd batch of election results released