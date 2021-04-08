223 new COVID-19 cases reported in Alaska on Wednesday

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Alaska Department of Health and Social Services reported 233 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, six of which were among nonresidents.

The state reported no additional Alaska resident deaths tied to the coronavirus — that total still stands at 309. Four nonresidents have also died with COVID-19 while inside Alaska.

The 217 new resident cases reported Wednesday were among residents of the following communities:

Anchorage: 77

Wasilla: 54

Eagle River: 17

Palmer: 16

Bethel Census Area: 6

Chugiak: 6

Fairbanks: 6

Soldotna: 6

Juneau: 5

North Pole: 3

Delta Junction: 2

Kenai: 2

Kenai Peninsula Borough North: 2

Sitka: 2

Sterling: 2

Aleutians West Census Area: 1

Big Lake: 1

Denali Borough: 1

Dillingham: 1

Fairbanks North Star Borough: 1

Girdwood: 1

Homer: 1

Ketchikan: 1

Nikiski: 1

Seward: 1

Yakutat plus Hoonah-Angoon: 1

The state also reported six new cases among nonresidents — three in Juneau and one in Sitka with unknown purposes, as well as two in unknown locations.

The state as a whole remains in the high-alert level, which is based on the average number of cases per capita over the last two weeks. The Matanuska-Susitna Borough, Municipality of Anchorage and Kenai Peninsula Borough are all in the high-alert level as well.

There are currently 37 people being actively hospitalized for COVID-19 in Alaska, according to state data, as well as seven people being hospitalized with suspected cases of the virus. Since the pandemic began, 1,382 Alaska residents and 43 nonresidents have been hospitalized for COVID-19.

Alaskans still continue to be vaccinated at high rates, though the state no longer leads the nation in those rates. Alaska now ranks 12th out of all 50 states in terms of vaccination rates, according to the New York Times.

As of Wednesday, nearly 43% of all eligible Alaskans — those age 16 and older — had gotten at least one dose of a vaccine, and nearly 33% are fully vaccinated. Additionally, 73% of Alaska seniors have gotten at least one dose, and more than 66% of seniors are fully vaccinated.

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.