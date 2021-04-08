Advertisement

Active Weather Pattern For Alaska

Deep cold to blizzards, a range of non spring-like conditions
By Jackie Purcell
Published: Apr. 7, 2021 at 7:25 PM AKDT|Updated: moments ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A storm currently hitting southwest Alaska is spreading east and will end up in Anchorage overnight. High winds will develop in Whittier, Portage and Whittier. Snow and blowing snow will limit visibility at times. If you plan to travel to or from Seward, know that road and weather conditions will likely be challenging to dangerous.

Blizzard warnings continue into this evening in southwest Alaska. Winter weather advisories for snow, wind and low wind chills are also issued. This is a run of vigorous “spring” storms spreading in late-season snow, with a very cold airmass waiting to move in as the storm departs Thursday night.

But there are still some views that can make you stop and smile....check out these aurora borealis or northern lights photos sent in by our faithful viewers. Linda Cooper caught the aurora in Unalakleet.

Aurora over Unalakleet, AK. Linda Cooper 4-7-21
Aurora over Unalakleet, AK. Linda Cooper 4-7-21(Alaska's Weather Source)

James Hoffman gives you a pilot’s perspective from 36-thousand feet on a recent flight.

Aurora seen from the pilot's perspective at 36-thousand feet_James Hoffman 4-7-21
Aurora seen from the pilot's perspective at 36-thousand feet_James Hoffman 4-7-21(Alaska's Weather Source)

