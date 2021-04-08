Anchorage Craigslist robber pleads guilty, sentenced to 9 years in prison

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - An Anchorage man arrested for committing two separate armed robberies of Craigslist sellers was sentenced to nine years in prison, followed by three years of supervised release.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office of the District of Alaska announced the sentencing in a press release Thursday morning stating Cloyd Lacap Jr., 22, pleaded guilty to possessing a firearm during a crime of violence after being indicted for the Aug. 24, 2019 robberies.

Lacap lured an iPhone seller to the Rustic Goat Restaurant on Turnagain Street in Anchorage and robbed them, according to the release. Later that day, he robbed another individual of a PlayStation gaming console at Balto Seppala Park on Wisconsin Street in Anchorage.

Upon his indictment in January 2020, the attorney’s office said Lacap could have faced a maximum of 20 years in federal prison for the robbery charge and a mandatory minimum of seven years for the firearm charge.

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.