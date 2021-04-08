Advertisement

Contract awarded for federal port facility in Ketchikan

National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration seal
National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration seal(National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration/AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 8, 2021 at 7:10 AM AKDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) - A federal agency said it has awarded a contract to rebuild its port facility in Ketchikan, work state leaders called overdue.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration announced Wednesday an approximate $18.8 million contract had been awarded for the project, which includes upgrades such as a new office building, a floating pier and revamped utility systems for use by visiting ships. The agency said the existing pier will be removed.

The project is set for completion in December 2022. U.S. Sen. Dan Sullivan’s office said the poor condition of the existing site has prevented the research vessel, Fairweather, from being based there since 2008.

