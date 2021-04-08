Deadline for studded tire removal extended

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Alaskans relying on help from their studded tires will get a little more time with them this season now that the Department of Public Safety has issued an emergency order extending the deadline to remove them.

Public Safety Commissioner James Cockrell, who was named the new commissioner on Tuesday, issued the emergency order on Wednesday, according to a press release from the department.

The deadline to remove studded tires each year is statutory and usually falls on May 1 for all communities above the 60 degrees north latitude line, or north of Ninilchik, and all portions of the Sterling highway. The deadline for these communities has been extended to May 15.

The regular deadline to remove studded tires for those below the 60 degrees north latitude line, which includes Anchor Point, Homer, Kodiak and Southeast Alaska, is April 15. That deadline has been extended to May 1.

The decision to extend the deadline was made in order to “ease the burden” on Alaskans and help ensure they can drive safely during an extended winter season.

“Spring hasn’t fully arrived yet across much of the state with snow and subzero temperatures still forecasted or present along many highways across the state,” Cockrell is quoted as saying in the release. “This extension provides drivers with an additional margin of safety on icy or snowy roads through breakup.”

