Advertisement

Deadline for studded tire removal extended

Alaska's News Source file photo.
Alaska's News Source file photo.(KTUU)
By Megan Pacer
Published: Apr. 7, 2021 at 8:18 PM AKDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Alaskans relying on help from their studded tires will get a little more time with them this season now that the Department of Public Safety has issued an emergency order extending the deadline to remove them.

Public Safety Commissioner James Cockrell, who was named the new commissioner on Tuesday, issued the emergency order on Wednesday, according to a press release from the department.

The deadline to remove studded tires each year is statutory and usually falls on May 1 for all communities above the 60 degrees north latitude line, or north of Ninilchik, and all portions of the Sterling highway. The deadline for these communities has been extended to May 15.

The regular deadline to remove studded tires for those below the 60 degrees north latitude line, which includes Anchor Point, Homer, Kodiak and Southeast Alaska, is April 15. That deadline has been extended to May 1.

The decision to extend the deadline was made in order to “ease the burden” on Alaskans and help ensure they can drive safely during an extended winter season.

“Spring hasn’t fully arrived yet across much of the state with snow and subzero temperatures still forecasted or present along many highways across the state,” Cockrell is quoted as saying in the release. “This extension provides drivers with an additional margin of safety on icy or snowy roads through breakup.”

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anchorage votes graphic
Live updates — Election official: Corrections, stray marks on ballots slowed Tuesday’s counting process
A look inside the Ship Creek election center on Election Day.
‘Things can swing wildly’: Only about 10,000 votes counted after election day
CDC image of COVID-19
Report: Health officials confirm South Africa COVID-19 variant in Alaska
Snowmachine
Fairbanks, Wasilla officials raise concerns with proposal to allow ATVs, snowmachines on state roads
Race to the runoff: Anchorage mayoral candidates eagerly await more election results

Latest News

Alaska Air National Guard
Pilot rescued by Alaska Air National Guard Airmen near Lime Village
(KTUU)
Alaska Senate takes step to hold University of Alaska System more accountable for accreditation
Anchorage votes graphic
Live updates — Election official: Corrections, stray marks on ballots slowed Tuesday’s counting process
Boston Bruins goaltender Jeremy Swayman in action during an NHL hockey game against the...
Alaska hockey fans and family celebrate Jeremy Swayman’s first NHL victory