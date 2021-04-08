In-person browsing resumes at Anchorage Public Library locations

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Starting Wednesday, all five Anchorage Public Library locations are back open for in-person browsing. The announcement comes after a year of online and curbside pickup. Now, the doors are now open for people to browse the shelves.

“It’s really exciting,” says Jacob Cole, Assistant Director with the Anchorage Public Library. “We love the people that come into the library, they are part of our family, and we missed them. It’s like missing a grandparent or an aunt or uncle. We’ve missed having those people here for a year.”

According to Cole, the pandemic didn’t slow the libraries down. They were still able to check out tens of thousands of items to cardholders. But now, people can come in a browse and discover new books.

“Now, we are letting everybody into the building. So they can sit for a little bit if they need to, they can browse our items, they can look through our new book section or our new DVDs and they can just kinda, figure out what it is that they want.”

You can visit the Anchorage Public Library website to find hours and locations.

