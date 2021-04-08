Live updates: Three-stage winter storm moves through southern Alaska

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A winter storm is moving through Southcentral. The Alaska’s Weather Source team will be updating this story throughout the day to bring you the latest on the storm.

April 8 — 1:28 p.m.

Three-stage storm

One winter storm with three major impacts is moving across Southcentral. The first impact from this storm was the snow, which moved into the region late Wednesday. The snow is tapering off across Southcentral. Snow reports from Sterling show 4 inches of snow came through. A storm report from Eagle River shows 2.8 inches of snow and parts of southwest Anchorage saw 1.9 inches of snow.

Unlike most spring snows, this snow is light and will be easily blown around by the winds. This could reduce visibility when traveling.

The next stage of the storm will be high winds. A high wind warning is in place for the Seward area until 10 p.m. Friday. Winds out of the northwest 25 mph to 40 mph are expected, along with gusts of 60 mph to 70 mph. The winds will increase through Thursday afternoon and are expected to peak Thursday night after midnight through Friday morning. The winds will gradually decrease through Friday afternoon. As of 1 p.m. Thursday, the peak gust for Seward was 43 mph. Recordings near Lake Iliamna show a 51 mph gust.

Thompson Pass and Valdez will also be under a high wind warning starting Thursday at 7 p.m. Northeast winds are expected 40 mph to 60 mph with gusts to 75 mph in Thompson Pass. Valdez could see northeast winds 40 mph to 55 mph with gusts to 70 mph.

For Anchorage, elevated winds are expected particularly in west Anchorage. The winds will increase through Thursday afternoon peaking after midnight Thursday night into Friday morning. Expect sustained winds of about 30 mph with gusts of 50 mph to 55 mph.

It is unusual for Anchorage to see winds this high coming out of the north, so areas that typically don’t see strong winds could be impacted.

The winds will usher in the third stage of this storm drawing cold air and low wind chills into Southcentral. Temperatures are expected to drop to near 5 degrees in west Anchorage and near 5 below zero in east Anchorage by early Friday morning. Wind chills will drop to 15 below zero to 25 below zero across Anchorage with areas around the Hillside seeing wind chills to near 30 below zero.

Secure loose objects that might be affected by the wind and dress to protect your skin from those cold wind chills which can quickly cause frostbite on exposed skin.

The Mat-Su will see slightly elevated winds Thursday afternoon but gusts should stay below 25 mph. Temperatures will drop to about 5 below zero overnight but light winds will keep the wind chills near the ambient air temperatures.

