Magnitude 5.5 earthquake centered near Cantwell felt across Southcentral

Southcentral Alaska experienced a 5.5 magnitude earthquake, which was centered southeast of Cantwell.(Aaron Morrison/KTUU)
By Jay Luzardo
Published: Apr. 8, 2021 at 9:36 AM AKDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A magnitude 5.5 earthquake that hit near the Cantwell area at 9:10 a.m. Thursday was felt across Southcentral.

According the the Alaska Earthquake Center, the quake was centered around 17 miles southeast of Cantwell, near the Denali Fault.

The earthquake was said to have been widely felt from Fairbanks to Kenai, according to Alaska’s News Source Meteorologist Aaron Morrison.

It was originally registered as a magnitude 5.9 before being reviewed.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Thursday, April 8 Morning Weather