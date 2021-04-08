Advertisement

Pilot rescued by Alaska Air National Guard Airmen near Lime Village

Alaska Air National Guard
Alaska Air National Guard (KTUU)
By Gilbert Cordova
Published: Apr. 7, 2021 at 7:32 PM AKDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A pilot who crashed a Cessna 170 Wednesday near Lime Village about 185 miles west of Anchorage on Wednesday was rescued by Alaska Air National Guardsmen.

The pilot was taken to an Anchorage hospital, according to a release from the Alaska National Guard. Their condition is unknown at this time.

The pilot called the Stoney River Lodge after the crash, and the lodge relayed the aircraft’s position to the Alaska Rescue Coordination Center. The center requested assistance from the 176th Wing, which sent pararescue teams on two aircraft to rescue the pilot, according to the release.

“Having a communications device was absolutely critical to a good outcome for the pilot,” said Alaska Air National Guard Senior Master Sgt. Evan Budd in the press release. “Getting the call early with crucial information made it so we could get on scene quickly.”

The crew on one of the rescue aircraft, a Pave Hawk helicopter, were able to land near the crash site so that pararescue personnel could evacuate the pilot, according to the release.

