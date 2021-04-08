Advertisement

Wasilla man flees troopers, nearly crashes into pursuit vehicle

Dustin Martin allegedly attempted to elude law enforcement and almost collided head-on with an...
Dustin Martin allegedly attempted to elude law enforcement and almost collided head-on with an Alaska State Trooper vehicle.(Gray Media)
By Jay Luzardo
Published: Apr. 8, 2021 at 6:49 AM AKDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A Wasilla man was arrested Wednesday for allegedly attempting to elude law enforcement and almost colliding head-on with an Alaska State Trooper vehicle.

Alaska State Troopers posted an online dispatch stating Dustin Martin, 31, was charged with failing to stop for a police officer to the first degree and assault on a law enforcement officer to the third degree.

On the day of the incident, at around 9 p.m., troopers attempted to stop a vehicle along North Showers Road in Palmer for an equipment violation. However, the dispatch said Martin failed to stop and drove above the speed limit, which led to a chase.

At one point in the chase, Martin drove head-on toward a trooper vehicle. But the trooper managed to evade the collision by veering off the road.

Following that incident, Martin stopped at a residence on East Jensen Road and fled on foot. However, troopers were able to catch Martin and placed him under arrest.

Troopers suspect the use of controlled substances played a role in the incident, the dispatch said.

