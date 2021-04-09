227 new COVID-19 cases reported in Alaska on Thursday

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Alaska Department of Health and Social Services reported 227 new cases of COVID-19 in Alaska on Thursday, five of which are among nonresidents.

According to DHSS, transmission of the virus is currently increasing statewide, and the state as a whole is still in the high-alert level when it come to the average case rate per 100,000 people over the last two weeks.

Virus transmission has increased for the second week in a row, according to a weekly case update from the state.

There have been more than 61,900 cumulative resident cases of the virus since the pandemic began in Alaska, according to state data, and the 222 Alaska resident cases reported Thursday are among residents of the following communities:

Anchorage: 69

Wasilla: 41

Fairbanks: 19

North Pole: 16

Palmer: 16

Eagle River: 10

Matanuska-Susitna Borough: 6

Valdez: 5

Kusilvak Census Area: 5

Kenai: 4

Soldotna: 4

Juneau: 4

Bethel Census Area: 4

Kodiak: 3

Sterling: 2

Chugiak: 2

Kenai Peninsula Borough North: 2

Sitka: 2

Northwest Arctic Borough: 2

Southeast Fairbanks Census Area: 1

Houston: 1

Nikiski: 1

Nome: 1

Douglas: 1

Anchor Point: 1

The state also reported five additional COVID-19 cases among nonresidents on Thursday. Two are in unknown areas of the state, one is in Juneau, one is in Wasilla and one is in Valdez.

Alaska remains among the most vaccinated states per capita, with a rate of more than 60,000 doses administered per 100,000 of total population, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

State data shows that 43% of all eligible Alaskans — those age 16 and older — have gotten at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, and that more than 33% of them are fully vaccinated. More than 73% of Alaska seniors age 65 and older have gotten at least one shot, and more than 66% are fully vaccinated.

At least 1,383 Alaska residents hospitalized for COVID-19 since the pandemic began, along with 43 nonresidents. There are currently 35 people being hospitalized for the virus across the state, along with six people being hospitalized for suspected cases.

There have been a total of 309 deaths of Alaska residents and four deaths of nonresidents tied to COVID-19 in the state since the start of the pandemic, according to the state.

