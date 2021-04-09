Advertisement

227 new COVID-19 cases reported in Alaska on Thursday

Coronavirus
Coronavirus(CDC)
By Megan Pacer
Published: Apr. 8, 2021 at 7:15 PM AKDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Alaska Department of Health and Social Services reported 227 new cases of COVID-19 in Alaska on Thursday, five of which are among nonresidents.

According to DHSS, transmission of the virus is currently increasing statewide, and the state as a whole is still in the high-alert level when it come to the average case rate per 100,000 people over the last two weeks.

Virus transmission has increased for the second week in a row, according to a weekly case update from the state.

There have been more than 61,900 cumulative resident cases of the virus since the pandemic began in Alaska, according to state data, and the 222 Alaska resident cases reported Thursday are among residents of the following communities:

  • Anchorage: 69
  • Wasilla: 41
  • Fairbanks: 19
  • North Pole: 16
  • Palmer: 16
  • Eagle River: 10
  • Matanuska-Susitna Borough: 6
  • Valdez: 5
  • Kusilvak Census Area: 5
  • Kenai: 4
  • Soldotna: 4
  • Juneau: 4
  • Bethel Census Area: 4
  • Kodiak: 3
  • Sterling: 2
  • Chugiak: 2
  • Kenai Peninsula Borough North: 2
  • Sitka: 2
  • Northwest Arctic Borough: 2
  • Southeast Fairbanks Census Area: 1
  • Houston: 1
  • Nikiski: 1
  • Nome: 1
  • Douglas: 1
  • Anchor Point: 1

The state also reported five additional COVID-19 cases among nonresidents on Thursday. Two are in unknown areas of the state, one is in Juneau, one is in Wasilla and one is in Valdez.

Alaska remains among the most vaccinated states per capita, with a rate of more than 60,000 doses administered per 100,000 of total population, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

State data shows that 43% of all eligible Alaskans — those age 16 and older — have gotten at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, and that more than 33% of them are fully vaccinated. More than 73% of Alaska seniors age 65 and older have gotten at least one shot, and more than 66% are fully vaccinated.

At least 1,383 Alaska residents hospitalized for COVID-19 since the pandemic began, along with 43 nonresidents. There are currently 35 people being hospitalized for the virus across the state, along with six people being hospitalized for suspected cases.

There have been a total of 309 deaths of Alaska residents and four deaths of nonresidents tied to COVID-19 in the state since the start of the pandemic, according to the state.

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anchorage votes graphic
Live updates: Latest election results show little change in race leaders
Southcentral Alaska experienced a 5.5 magnitude earthquake, which was centered southeast of...
Magnitude 5.5 earthquake centered near Cantwell felt across Southcentral
Alaska's News Source file photo.
Deadline for studded tire removal extended
The Terry Miller building which sits behind the Alaska Capitol building itself.
After-work drinks in Alaska Capitol sparks reminder to legislators about COVID-19 policies
CDC image of COVID-19
Report: Health officials confirm South Africa COVID-19 variant in Alaska

Latest News

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said the no-sail order is outdated and hurts the state as the...
Florida sues federal government to allow cruises to sail
Norwegian Cruise Line CEO says the cruise industry has suffered at the hands of the CDC.
Norwegian Cruise line CEO: CDC has shut us down
A health worker holds a syringe with the AstraZeneca vaccine against COVID-19 at a new...
Governments give varying advice on AstraZeneca vaccine
An EU agency reported AstraZeneca vaccine can cause rare blood clots, as the UK advises other...
UK advises people under 30 to use other vaccine, not AstraZeneca