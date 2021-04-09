Advertisement

Bean’s Cafe launches Empty Bowl Project online auction, restaurant sales after public event is canceled

Bowls and soup mix are available for sale at Snow City Cafe and South restaurant.
Bowls and soup mix are available for sale at Snow City Cafe and South restaurant.(ktuu)
By Lauren Maxwell
Published: Apr. 8, 2021 at 6:32 PM AKDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - For the second year in a row, Bean’s Cafe has canceled its large community event: The Empty Bowl Project.

Director Lisa Sauder said COVID-19 concerns sparked the decision to cancel the fundraiser, which, according to Sauder, typically raises thousands of dollars each year.

“It is our largest fundraising event every year, and now two years with no funding from that causes concern for us,” she said.

The nonprofit is trying to continue the tradition in a new way. An online auction launched earlier this week offers people the chance to bid on items including some of the handmade bowls the event is known for.

Two local restaurants — Snow City Café and South Restaurant + Coffee House — are also offering the bowls for sale.

“We have wooden bowls; we have clay bowls; we have two different sizes,” said Sauder. “The smaller bowls are $30 and the larger bowls are $50. We have both the soup and cornbread mixes for sale,” she said.

Snow City Manager Ronnie Amy said they’ve had difficulty keeping the bowls in stock.

“Since we started the promotion, people would walk in and say, ‘I don’t want your food, I want the bowls,’” he said, adding that people seem to miss both the bowls and the annual event.

Sauder said money raised from the sales and from the auction will not be going toward the shelter services that Bean’s provides at the Sullivan Arena. Instead, the funding will go for The Children’s Lunchbox, another program run by the agency which offers food for children and families at more than a dozen sites.

“We know that is one of the greatest needs right now, not only the children, but the entire family. So many people are really struggling right now with job loss and reduction in hours,” said Sauder. “We’ve seen so many new people come and need assistance from our programs.”

The online auction runs through 9:00 p.m. Sunday. South and Snow City expect to have bowls for sale at their restaurants through April 18.

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anchorage votes graphic
Live updates: Latest election results show little change in race leaders
Southcentral Alaska experienced a 5.5 magnitude earthquake, which was centered southeast of...
Magnitude 5.5 earthquake centered near Cantwell felt across Southcentral
Alaska's News Source file photo.
Deadline for studded tire removal extended
CDC image of COVID-19
Report: Health officials confirm South Africa COVID-19 variant in Alaska
The Terry Miller building which sits behind the Alaska Capitol building itself.
After-work drinks in Alaska Capitol sparks reminder to legislators about COVID-19 policies

Latest News

Suffering from a rare disease Liam Williams' Make-A-Wish created a pathway right outside his...
Make-A-Wish: Liam’s pathway to a smile
APL now open after a year of being closed to in-person browsing
In-person browsing resumes at Anchorage Public Library locations
Amidst the isolation of the pandemic the Bristol Bay Native Corporation has created a massive...
Bristol Bay Native ‘family portrait’ connects shareholders as pandemic isolation persists
Alaska ferry breakdown leaves mother stranded after giving birth, teacher hitching a helicopter...
Alaska ferry breakdown leaves mother stranded after giving birth, teacher hitching a helicopter ride home after spring break