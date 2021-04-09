Advertisement

FBI: 2020 cybercriminal activity resulted in over $6M reported losses in Alaska

The FBI’s Internet Crime Complaint Center released its annual report Friday. Alaskan residents...
The FBI’s Internet Crime Complaint Center released its annual report Friday. Alaskan residents reported more than $6 million in losses due to internet crimes.(AP Graphics)
By Jay Luzardo
Published: Apr. 9, 2021 at 10:15 AM AKDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Nearly 2,300 Alaska residents filed complaints of suspected internet crimes to the FBI in 2020, reporting losses that exceed $6 million.

The FBI’s Internet Crime Complaint Center released its annual report Friday, which includes information on cybercriminal activity throughout the nation.

The report included information from the 791,790 complaints the FBI received in 2020 from across the country, which is an increase of 69% compared to 2019. Overall, the reported losses from internet crimes were around $4.2 billion.

The report also noted that the crime center received more than 28,500 complaints nationwide regarding scams that exploited the COVID-19 pandemic.

The reported losses in Alaska were said to have largely affected Alaska’s senior population. Alaskans above the age of 60 reported a total amount of over $2.5 million reported losses. The second highest age group, 30-39, reported over $1.1 million reported losses.

Alaska’s top three crimes reported by victims last year were intellectual property rights or copyright and counterfeit, extortion, and non-payment or non-delivery scams.

The report noted, however, that Alaskans lost the most money due to business email compromise scams, romance scams and tech support scams.

