Former Alaska governor, superintendent of state’s largest school district among UAA Chancellor hopefuls

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A former Alaska governor and the current superintendent of Anchorage School District are among a list of eight finalists being considered to be the next chancellor of University of Alaska Anchorage.

In a chancellor search update released Thursday, the UAA Chancellor Search Committee listed the eight finalists who have been recommended for the final phase of the review process.

Among them are current ASD Superintendent Deena Bishop, former Republican Gov. Sean Parnell and Pearl Brower, the former president of Utqiaġvik’s tribal college, Iḷisaġvik College. These are the three candidates from Alaska. The other five finalists are from outside the state at higher education institutions. They are:

Satasha Green-Stephen, associate vice chancellor for academic affairs at Minnesota State Colleges and Universities System, and a former associate provost for academic affairs and dean of the Chicago State University’s College of Education.

Angappa Gunasekaran, dean of the School of Business and Public Administration at California State University, and former dean or the Charlton College of Business at University of Massachusetts, Dartmouth.

Robert Marley, a professor of engineering management at Missouri University of Science and Technology, Rolla, and former provost and executive vice chancellor for academic affairs.

Rashmi Prasad, dean of the School of Business at Truman State University, and former academic vice president of the College of Business at Western Governors University. He was also a former dean of the College of Business and Public Policy at University of Alaska Anchorage.

David Rosowsky, professor of civil engineering at the University of Vermont, and former provost and senior vice president.

The finalists will meet with members of the UAA community in a series of forums being held next Tuesday and Wednesday, April 13-14, according to the release.

“The planned forums are designed for broad participation and all are encouraged to join meetings,” the announcement states.

The forums will also be recorded and posted online for those who cannot attend the live sessions.

Interim University of Alaska President Pitney will make a final selection for the new chancellor in early May, to replace former UAA Chancellor Cathy Sandeen. She left the position early this year to be the new president of California State University, East Bay.

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.