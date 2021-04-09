Advertisement

Iditarod announces final award winners for 2021 race

Dallas Seavey won his fifth Iditarod championship.
Dallas Seavey celebrating his fifth Iditarod championship on the podium in 2021.(KTUU)
By Patrick Enslow
Published: Apr. 8, 2021 at 7:55 PM AKDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race held its virtual award show online on Thursday. In a normal year, the awards are handed out at the musher’s banquet in Nome when the 1,049-mile race is over, but that didn’t happen this year due to COVID-19.

This year’s winners are as follows:

Alaska Air Transit Spirit of Alaska Award — Dallas Seavey

GCI Dorothy G. Paige Halfway Award — Brent Sass

The Lakefront Anchorage First Musher to the Yukon Award — Dallas Seavey

Bristol Bay Native Corporation Fish First Award — Aaron Burmeister

Ryan Air Gold Coast Award — Dallas Seavey

Northrim Bank Achieve More Award — Dallas Seavey

Honorary Musher — Dr. Jodie Guest, Iditarod Epidemiologist

Nome Kennel Club Fastest Time from Safety to Nome (Skwentna to Deshka Landing) — Travis Beals

Rookie of the year — Chad Stoddard

Red Lantern Award — Victoria Hardwick

Matson Most Improved Musher — Ryne Olson

Donlin Gold Sportsmanship Award — Matthew Failor

Most Inspirational Musher — Matt Hall

Northern Air Cargo Herbie Nayokpuk Memorial Award — Brent Sass

Golden Clipboard Award — Skwentna Checkpoint

City of Nome Lolly Medley Memorial Golden Harness Award — Gamble of Dallas Seavey’s team

Leonhard Seppala Humanitarian Award — Mille Porsild

Northern Air Cargo Four-Wheeler drawing — Lev Shvarts

