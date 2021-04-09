Iditarod announces final award winners for 2021 race

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race held its virtual award show online on Thursday. In a normal year, the awards are handed out at the musher’s banquet in Nome when the 1,049-mile race is over, but that didn’t happen this year due to COVID-19.

This year’s winners are as follows:

Alaska Air Transit Spirit of Alaska Award — Dallas Seavey

GCI Dorothy G. Paige Halfway Award — Brent Sass

The Lakefront Anchorage First Musher to the Yukon Award — Dallas Seavey

Bristol Bay Native Corporation Fish First Award — Aaron Burmeister

Ryan Air Gold Coast Award — Dallas Seavey

Northrim Bank Achieve More Award — Dallas Seavey

Honorary Musher — Dr. Jodie Guest, Iditarod Epidemiologist

Nome Kennel Club Fastest Time from Safety to Nome (Skwentna to Deshka Landing) — Travis Beals

Rookie of the year — Chad Stoddard

Red Lantern Award — Victoria Hardwick

Matson Most Improved Musher — Ryne Olson

Donlin Gold Sportsmanship Award — Matthew Failor

Most Inspirational Musher — Matt Hall

Northern Air Cargo Herbie Nayokpuk Memorial Award — Brent Sass

Golden Clipboard Award — Skwentna Checkpoint

City of Nome Lolly Medley Memorial Golden Harness Award — Gamble of Dallas Seavey’s team

Leonhard Seppala Humanitarian Award — Mille Porsild

Northern Air Cargo Four-Wheeler drawing — Lev Shvarts

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.