Iditarod announces final award winners for 2021 race
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race held its virtual award show online on Thursday. In a normal year, the awards are handed out at the musher’s banquet in Nome when the 1,049-mile race is over, but that didn’t happen this year due to COVID-19.
This year’s winners are as follows:
Alaska Air Transit Spirit of Alaska Award — Dallas Seavey
GCI Dorothy G. Paige Halfway Award — Brent Sass
The Lakefront Anchorage First Musher to the Yukon Award — Dallas Seavey
Bristol Bay Native Corporation Fish First Award — Aaron Burmeister
Ryan Air Gold Coast Award — Dallas Seavey
Northrim Bank Achieve More Award — Dallas Seavey
Honorary Musher — Dr. Jodie Guest, Iditarod Epidemiologist
Nome Kennel Club Fastest Time from Safety to Nome (Skwentna to Deshka Landing) — Travis Beals
Rookie of the year — Chad Stoddard
Red Lantern Award — Victoria Hardwick
Matson Most Improved Musher — Ryne Olson
Donlin Gold Sportsmanship Award — Matthew Failor
Most Inspirational Musher — Matt Hall
Northern Air Cargo Herbie Nayokpuk Memorial Award — Brent Sass
Golden Clipboard Award — Skwentna Checkpoint
City of Nome Lolly Medley Memorial Golden Harness Award — Gamble of Dallas Seavey’s team
Leonhard Seppala Humanitarian Award — Mille Porsild
Northern Air Cargo Four-Wheeler drawing — Lev Shvarts
