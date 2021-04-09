Watch: Dunleavy announces tourism aid package for Alaska

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Gov. Mike Dunleavy announced an aid package that aims to help struggling Alaska tourism businesses.

The announcement comes after the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued new guidance last week for how cruise ships could operate safely during the COVID-19 pandemic. The guidance does not mean that cruise ships can sail yet.

Dunleavy held a press conference with local tourism business owners to make the announcement.

Dunleavy’s proposed aid includes an aggressive marketing campaign to attract Americans to Alaska, relief to tourism-dependent businesses, and to defend Alaska in court against federal cruise ship restraints and demand an end to the Passenger Vessel Services Act, the governor said in a press release.

“We can no longer wait for the federal government to act and support our communities and businesses that rely on tourism, namely those who come to Alaska by cruise ship. Alaska was anticipated to welcome 1.3 million tourists by cruise ship before the pandemic shut that down. The combined total economic loss from a canceled cruise ship season in 2020 and 2021 amounts to $6 billion, with 2,180 businesses at direct risk – many of which are small family owned businesses,” Dunleavy in the release. “My administration is taking necessary steps to help Alaskans, starting with putting forth an aggressive aid package and seriously considering filing legal action against the CDC if the conditional sail order is not lifted. Our communities need our help now more than ever.”

Dunleavy’s office said the aid would call for direct federal COVID-19 funds to provide grants to tourism businesses and create traveler incentives.

