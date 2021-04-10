249 new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths reported Friday

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Alaska Department of Health and Social Services reported 249 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, eight of which were among nonresidents.

The state reported no additional deaths of Alaska residents tied to the virus.

The state remains in high alert status, according to the average daily rate of cases per 100,000 of population over the last two weeks. Six of the state’s major regions, including the Municipality of Anchorage, are in the high alert status, which, according to the state, indicates widespread transmission of the virus.

Of the 241 new Alaska resident cases reported Friday, they are among residents of the following communities:

Anchorage: 82

Wasilla: 43

Fairbanks: 25

Palmer: 22

North Pole: 8

Eagle River: 7

Valdez: 6

Soldotna: 5

Juneau: 4

Chugiak: 3

Yukon-Koyukuk Census Area: 3

Houston: 3

Big Lake: 3

Kenai: 3

Delta Junction: 2

Dillingham Census Area: 2

Nome: 2

Northwest Arctic Borough: 2

Willow: 2

Douglas: 1

Homer: 1

Kenai Peninsula Borough North: 1

Kenai Peninsula Borough South: 1

Ketchikan: 1

Kodiak: 1

Matanuska-Susitna Borough: 1

Nome Census Area: 1

Salcha: 1

Seward: 1

Sterling: 1

Wrangell: 1

Unalaska: 1

Utqiagvik: 1

The state also reported eight additional nonresident cases Friday, of which there were three in Wasilla, one seafood worker in an unknown location, and four others also in unknown parts of the state.

The state now reports daily case counts every weekday around noon. The weekend’s cases will be included in Monday’s case count.

There are 44 people currently being hospitalized for COVID-19 statewide, according to state data, as well as seven people being hospitalized for suspected cases.

There have been a cumulative total of 1,388 Alaska residents hospitalized with the virus since the pandemic started, as well as 43 total nonresidents hospitalized in Alaska.

Since the pandemic began in Alaska, the state has identified more than 64,700 total cases of COVID-19, which includes residents and nonresident cases.

More than 1.9 million COVID-19 tests have been conducted in Alaska since the pandemic began, and state currently has a seven-day average positivity rate of 3.17%.

So far, 43.5% of all eligible Alaskans, those age 16 and older, have gotten at least one dose of a vaccine, and more than 34% of them are fully vaccinated. More than 73% of Alaska seniors age 65 and older have gotten at least one dose, and nearly 70% of seniors are now fully vaccinated.

The state has recorded a total of 309 deaths of Alaska residents that have been tied to COVID-19.

