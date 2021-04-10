Deadline to register for likely runoff election is April 11

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The deadline to register to vote in the likely mayoral runoff election between candidates Dave Bronson and Forrest Dunbar is approaching this weekend.

Both appear to be headed for a runoff election according to election results updated Friday by the Anchorage Municipal Clerk’s Office. Friday’s results show Bronson pulling ahead by a slim margin of 416 votes. He holds about 33% of the vote counted so far to Dunbar’s approximately 32%.

Neither holds the 45% plus one of the votes necessary to avoid a runoff. That runoff election won’t be official, though, until the April 6 municipal election is certified by the Anchorage Assembly on April 20, according to Municipal Clerk Barbara Jones. That’s when the runoff election will be confirmed, she wrote in a press release and confirmed via phone.

In the meantime, the deadline to register to vote in that runoff election is this Sunday, April 11. That’s also the deadline to make any updates to a voter’s registration, according to the press release.

Any qualified Alaska voter and Anchorage resident at least 17 years and 9 months old can register to vote in the runoff, but they must be at least 18 years old on May 11 for their vote to count.

The voter registration application can be accessed at voterregistration.alaska.gov.

For more information about updating voter information, call the Alaska Division of Elections at 907-522-8683. For information about voting from a temporary address, call the city’s voter hotline at 907-243-VOTE(8683).

The clerk’s office will mail out ballot packages for the runoff election “as soon as possible” after the April 6 election is certified and the runoff is confirmed, according to the release.

Election officials will also continue counting ballots on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., the clerk’s office announced separately on Friday.

