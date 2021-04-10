Former Alaska resident turned his love of baseball into a business

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The dream of playing professional baseball ended when KC Mack graduated college, eventually ending up in Alaska. While the 49th state isn’t a baseball hotbed, Mack remained an avid fan with a large collection of vintage baseball gloves, which he’s managed to turn into a successful business.

“Stitching was coming undone, but the leather was still good,” Mack said, recalling his glove collection. “I thought it’d be cool to turn it into something else.”

In 2014, while working for Alaska Tent and Tarp, Mack would use his lunch break to disassemble mitts and turn them into wallets to sell on Etsy. His lunchtime hobby quickly became a full-time job after he created an Instagram page for his business called Mack Provisions.

“I was like, I’ll try this new thing on Instagram and see how it goes,” Mack said. “From there I built a following.”

These days he runs Mack Provisions out of Port Angeles, Washington, and creates anywhere from 70 to 300 wallets a month depending on the demand.

“I spend more time looking for gloves than anything,” Mack said. “I have specific things that I’m looking for.”

In the 1960s glove manufacturing went overseas, and Mack felt the quality of leather went down, so he only uses mitts from the 1930s-’60s

“I have a good deal of people back East who are professional junkers out looking, sending me boxes of gloves,” Mack said.

Along with using specific types of mitts, Mack hand stitches each wallet. Creating the final product takes between one to four hours depending on the style. While Mack Provisions remains online, he hopes to expand and have a storefront in the future.

