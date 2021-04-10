Advertisement

Former Alaska resident turned his love of baseball into a business

Mack Provisions creates wallets out of vintage baseball mitts.
Mack Provisions creates wallets out of vintage baseball mitts.(KC Mack)
By Patrick Enslow
Published: Apr. 9, 2021 at 8:08 PM AKDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The dream of playing professional baseball ended when KC Mack graduated college, eventually ending up in Alaska. While the 49th state isn’t a baseball hotbed, Mack remained an avid fan with a large collection of vintage baseball gloves, which he’s managed to turn into a successful business.

“Stitching was coming undone, but the leather was still good,” Mack said, recalling his glove collection. “I thought it’d be cool to turn it into something else.”

In 2014, while working for Alaska Tent and Tarp, Mack would use his lunch break to disassemble mitts and turn them into wallets to sell on Etsy. His lunchtime hobby quickly became a full-time job after he created an Instagram page for his business called Mack Provisions.

“I was like, I’ll try this new thing on Instagram and see how it goes,” Mack said. “From there I built a following.”

These days he runs Mack Provisions out of Port Angeles, Washington, and creates anywhere from 70 to 300 wallets a month depending on the demand.

“I spend more time looking for gloves than anything,” Mack said. “I have specific things that I’m looking for.”

In the 1960s glove manufacturing went overseas, and Mack felt the quality of leather went down, so he only uses mitts from the 1930s-’60s

“I have a good deal of people back East who are professional junkers out looking, sending me boxes of gloves,” Mack said.

Along with using specific types of mitts, Mack hand stitches each wallet. Creating the final product takes between one to four hours depending on the style. While Mack Provisions remains online, he hopes to expand and have a storefront in the future.

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Friday weather update from Chief Meteorologist Melissa Frey.
Live updates: Historic storm delivers record cold, high winds and snow
Anchorage votes graphic
Live updates: Bronson pulls ahead of Dunbar in mayoral race
Southcentral Alaska experienced a 5.5 magnitude earthquake, which was centered southeast of...
Magnitude 5.5 earthquake centered near Cantwell felt across Southcentral
Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy addresses a crowd in Kenai on April 6, 2021.
Alaska governor on COVID-19: ‘It’s been a nightmare for all of us’
Alaska's News Source file photo.
Deadline for studded tire removal extended

Latest News

The pandemic derailed the UAA women's basketball team's hopes of a normal season, but they are...
UAA women’s basketball team enduring an unprecedented season
Anchorage Wolverines
Remembering the first Anchorage Wolverines hockey team
Dallas Seavey celebrating his fifth Iditarod championship on the podium in 2021.
Iditarod announces final award winners for 2021 race
Boston Bruins goaltender Jeremy Swayman in action during an NHL hockey game against the...
Alaska hockey fans and family celebrate Jeremy Swayman’s first NHL victory