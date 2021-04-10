Seward swimmer Lydia Jacoby takes second at Pro Swim Series in California

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Summer Olympics are around the corner and Seward’s Lydia Jacoby is putting together an impressive campaign to represent the United States in the pool this summer.

The 17-year-old took second place in the 100-meter breaststroke, losing to Olympic gold medalist Lilly King, at the TYR Pro Swim Series on Friday in Mission Viejo, California. Her time of 1 minute, 6.38 seconds is the sixth-best in the world this season, according to the swimming website Swim Swam.

In November, Jacoby qualified for the U.S. Olympic Trials in the 100-meter and 200-meter breaststroke at the 2020 U.S. Open Swimming Championships in San Antonio. The high school junior has been heavily recruited for college swimming and committed this winter to swim at the University of Texas.

