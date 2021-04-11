Advertisement

25 government officials, including Murkowski, Sullivan and Young, sign letter to halt sale of archives and records center in Seattle

FILE - This Jan. 23, 2020, file photo shows the National Archives in the Sand Point neighborhood of Seattle that has about a million boxes of generally unique, original source documents and public records. In an announcement made Thursday, April 8, 2021, the Biden administration has halted the sale of the federal archives building in Seattle, following months of opposition from people across the Pacific Northwest and a lawsuit by the Washington Attorney General's Office. Among the records at the center are tribal, military, land, court, tax and census documents. (Alan Berner/The Seattle Times via AP, File)(Alan Berner/The Seattle Times via AP, File)
By Marlise Irby
Published: Apr. 11, 2021 at 12:37 PM AKDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Biden administration has stopped the sale of a federal archives building in Seattle that is said to hold records dating back to the 1840s that include documents federally recognizing tribes in Alaska, Washington, Oregon, and Idaho, according to the Associated Press.

Senator Lisa Murkowski, Senator Dan Sullivan and Congressman Don Young all signed a letter addressed to the Office of Management and Budget in Washington, D.C.

The letter states, “The sale of this facility greatly impacts Native Americans and Alaska Natives in our states. Under Executive Order 13175 (Consultation and Coordination With Indian Tribal Governments), all federal agencies are required to engage ‘in regular, meaningful, and robust consultation with Tribal officials in the development of Federal policies that have Tribal implications.”

Young said he welcomes the administration’s decision to stop the sale of the building. “This is a tremendous victory both for Alaska Natives and tribes across the Pacific Northwest,” Young said. “It is crucially important that before any sale of federal property can occur, consultation with tribes must take place; there is no evidence to prove that happened.

