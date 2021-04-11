25 government officials, including Murkowski, Sullivan and Young, sign letter to halt sale of archives and records center in Seattle

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Biden administration has stopped the sale of a federal archives building in Seattle that is said to hold records dating back to the 1840s that include documents federally recognizing tribes in Alaska, Washington, Oregon, and Idaho, according to the Associated Press.

Senator Lisa Murkowski, Senator Dan Sullivan and Congressman Don Young all signed a letter addressed to the Office of Management and Budget in Washington, D.C.

The letter states, “The sale of this facility greatly impacts Native Americans and Alaska Natives in our states. Under Executive Order 13175 (Consultation and Coordination With Indian Tribal Governments), all federal agencies are required to engage ‘in regular, meaningful, and robust consultation with Tribal officials in the development of Federal policies that have Tribal implications.”

Young said he welcomes the administration’s decision to stop the sale of the building. “This is a tremendous victory both for Alaska Natives and tribes across the Pacific Northwest,” Young said. “It is crucially important that before any sale of federal property can occur, consultation with tribes must take place; there is no evidence to prove that happened.

