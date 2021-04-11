Advertisement

A change of weather is on the way

A storm moving through Western Alaska will usher in warmer temperatures.
A storm moving through Western Alaska will usher in warmer temperatures.(Alaska's News Source)
By Tracy Sinclare
Published: Apr. 10, 2021 at 6:26 PM AKDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - After four low temperature records fell in three days in Anchorage, many are looking forward to some warmer weather and it’s on the way. Temperatures across Alaska will start to warm up on Sunday partially fueled by storms moving into western Alaska Saturday. Fairbanks and McGrath are expected to see highs near 33 degrees on Sunday.

Fairbanks also broke a low temperature record yesterday hitting -27 late Friday night. The previous record low for April 9 was -16 degrees set in 1911!

The storm in Western Alaska is bringing snow and blowing snow with Blizzard Warnings, Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories in place. Most of the weather alerts will begin Saturday night and last through Monday morning. Areas around Nome could see 7 to 10 inches of snow with localized amounts reaching 13 inches. Winds gusting to 35 mph combined with the snow will reduce visibility to 1/2 mile or less at times.

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Friday weather update from Chief Meteorologist Melissa Frey.
Live updates: Historic storm delivers record cold, high winds and snow
Anchorage votes graphic
Live updates: Bronson pulls ahead of Dunbar in mayoral race
UAA Campus.
Former Alaska governor, superintendent of state’s largest school district among UAA Chancellor hopefuls
Boston firefighters and local residents aid Camille Coelho, center, who became stuck in deep...
Nurse, capturing the feeling of a nation, gets stuck in mud
Anchorage.
Anchorage bundles up ahead of late season winter storm

Latest News

Friday weather update from Chief Meteorologist Melissa Frey.
Live updates: Historic storm delivers record cold, high winds and snow
Friday, April 9 Morning Weather
Friday, April 9 Morning Weather
Thursday, April 8 Morning Weather
Bitter wind chills well below zero into Friday morning
Thursday, April 8 Morning Weather
Thursday, April 8 Morning Weather