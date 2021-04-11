A change of weather is on the way

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - After four low temperature records fell in three days in Anchorage, many are looking forward to some warmer weather and it’s on the way. Temperatures across Alaska will start to warm up on Sunday partially fueled by storms moving into western Alaska Saturday. Fairbanks and McGrath are expected to see highs near 33 degrees on Sunday.

Fairbanks also broke a low temperature record yesterday hitting -27 late Friday night. The previous record low for April 9 was -16 degrees set in 1911!

The storm in Western Alaska is bringing snow and blowing snow with Blizzard Warnings, Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories in place. Most of the weather alerts will begin Saturday night and last through Monday morning. Areas around Nome could see 7 to 10 inches of snow with localized amounts reaching 13 inches. Winds gusting to 35 mph combined with the snow will reduce visibility to 1/2 mile or less at times.

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.