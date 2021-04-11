First ever battery-electric bus coming to Juneau

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Starting on April 14, Juneau residents will have the option to take a ride on Capital Transit’s first battery-electric bus. This is the first ever all-electric bus in service.

According to the City and Borough of Juneau, drivers and mechanics have been preparing for the new 40-foot-long bus and have learned how to use the “integrated battery management system.”

“The City and Borough of Juneau is committed to bringing clean, safe, and reliable public transportation to its ridership and the community,” Public Works and Engineering Director Katie Koester said. “Capital Transit drivers and mechanics have been retraining to operate and maintain the new 40-foot long bus and to learn the nuances of its integrated battery management system. We have eliminated oil changes.”

The bus was made possible due to a Federal Transit Administration (FTA) Low- or No-Emission (Low-No) Grant Program, according to a post on the City and Borough of Juneau Facebook page.

Once this funding was passed through DOT&PF, Alaska Energy Authority matched the grant.

The post goes on to say that by 2045, the CBJ Assembly has a goal of 80% renewable energy, and they believe by having this bus in transit will help get them one step closer to their goal.

