Help wanted: businesses look for hundreds of employees ahead of tourist season

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - People came to Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport Saturday looking not for tickets, but possibly a career.

“We’re over 100 employees and expanding out,” said Christina Barber with BAC Transportation.

It needs more employees, and is not alone.

The North Terminal hosts its first Travel and Tourism Job Fair since the pandemic wiped out last year’s event.

“We’re looking for folks who want to be in beautiful Girdwood, and work with us in Alyeska Resort, and the Hotel Alyeska,” said Executive Chef Wes Choy.

Alyeska and the other businesses need to fill more than 600 positions.

“I’ve been fascinated with tourism,” said Liz Slit, one of the applicants. “Managerial, admin, those kinds of jobs. That’s where my experience lies in.”

Tourism season expects to be busy in Alaska even as the state likely heads into a second summer without the major cruise ships.

It’s not just businesses that plan to be busy, so does the airport.

“As of right now, the forecast for seats into Anchorage for this summer is almost back to 2019 within a percent,” said Airport Director Jim Szczesniak.

2019 turned out to be a record year, as more than 5.6 million people used the airport. It’s also looking for employees.

“There’s a big mix of jobs, there’s full time and part time. If you’re looking for a job, the airport’s got them,” Szczesniak said.

So do other employers, as they get ready for tourist season in Alaska.

FedEx also needs workers. It’s looking for 230 people for a new, second shift at its center at the airport. It’s the first time FedEx has added a permanent night shift.

