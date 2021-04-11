Hunter Elementary prepares for remote learning due to structural damage

FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTUU) - Hunter Elementary moving to remote learning the week of April 12-16 due to structural damage. On Thursday, April 8, staff members noticed a large crack above the library windows, according to a press release sent out by the Fairbanks North Star Borough School District.

At that point, students and staff headed to Lathrop High School, their designated evacuation site, and spent the day in the gym until their parents arrived to pick them up from school.

“I commend Hunter staff for reporting the concern quickly and mobilizing to move their school population to Lathrop. I am also very appreciative of Hunter families as they shift to remote learning while we wait to find out the status of the school building, said Superintendent Karen Gaborik. “And a huge thanks to the Borough for coordinating with us on the safety response while we work to keep school operations running smoothly.”

The building is being assessed, but it is unknown if the building will be safe for children to return to school or the remainder of the school year, according to the release.

“I am grateful for the awareness of Hunter Elementary staff to notice the damage to the building and evacuate students and staff. Borough engineers are doing a full structural analysis to determine the extent of the damage and develop a plan for the necessary repairs,” said Borough Mayor Bryce Ward.

Due to snow load concerns, roofs and other district and borough buildings are being assessed as a precautionary measure.

