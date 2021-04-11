Advertisement

Lawsuit: Virginia police threatened Army officer during traffic stop

In this image made from Windsor, (Va.) Police video, Caron Nazario is helped by an EMT after he...
In this image made from Windsor, (Va.) Police video, Caron Nazario is helped by an EMT after he was sprayed with an agent by Windsor police after a traffic stop on Dec. 20, 2020, in Windsor, Va. Nazario, a second lieutenant in the U.S. Army, is suing two Virginia police officers over a traffic stop during which he says the officers drew their guns and pointed them at him as he was dressed in uniform. Caron Nazario says his constitutional rights were violated by the traffic stop in the town of Windsor in December.(Source: Windsor Police via AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 10, 2021 at 8:24 PM AKDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) - A second lieutenant in the U.S. Army is suing two Virginia police officers over a traffic stop during which the officers drew their guns, pointed them at him and used a slang term to suggest he was facing execution.

Footage shows Caron Nazario had his hands in the air as he told the armed officers, “I’m honestly afraid to get out.”

One of the officers responded, “Yeah, you should be!” He then pepper-sprayed Nazario, who is Black and Latino.

An officer said Nazario’s SUV had tinted windows, didn’t have a rear license plate and had been “eluding police.”

Nazario’s attorney says his client was trying to stop in a well-lit area.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Friday weather update from Chief Meteorologist Melissa Frey.
Live updates: Historic storm delivers record cold, high winds and snow
Anchorage votes graphic
Live updates: Bronson pulls ahead of Dunbar in mayoral race
UAA Campus.
Former Alaska governor, superintendent of state’s largest school district among UAA Chancellor hopefuls
Coronavirus.
249 new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths reported Friday
Boston firefighters and local residents aid Camille Coelho, center, who became stuck in deep...
Nurse, capturing the feeling of a nation, gets stuck in mud

Latest News

Alaska Tourism
Help wanted: businesses look for hundreds of employees ahead of tourist season
A York County sheriff vehicle drives onto the property where multiple people, including a...
Coroner: 6th person dead following South Carolina shooting
FILE - In this Monday, Oct. 23, 2017 file photo, President Donald Trump speaks during a joint...
Trump: The key to Republican success is more Trumpism
Los Angeles Police Chief Michel Moore exits an apartment complex as police investigate in...
Mother arrested after 3 children found slain in Los Angeles