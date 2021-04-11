Advertisement

Police: Man charged after crashing motorcycle with infant on lap

Police say Dontrell Stanley was charged with "neglect of a child with great bodily harm and having no valid driver’s license" following the crash.(Source: Clearwater Police Department/Twitter via CNN)
By CNN Staff
Published: Apr. 11, 2021 at 2:20 AM AKDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
CLEARWATER, Fla. (CNN) - A Florida man was arrested after a motorcycle accident that critically injured his infant step-daughter.

The Clearwater Police Department tweeted that Dontrell Stanley was charged with “neglect of a child with great bodily harm and having no valid driver’s license.”

Authorities say the Thursday evening crash occurred after Stanley drove through a stop sign. His 1-year-old step-daughter was allegedly riding in his lap at the time.

The little girl was taken to Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital in critical condition.

Stanley was booked in the Pinellas County Jail and later released, according to jail records.

