Advertisement

Deputies: Former New Orleans dispatcher arrested after refusing to return $1.2 million accidentally placed in account

By Tiffany Baptiste
Published: Apr. 12, 2021 at 6:43 AM AKDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office says a former dispatcher has been arrested after she allegedly refused to return $1.2 million that was accidentally placed in her bank account.

Kelyn Spadoni, 33, was fired by JPSO after she was booked with theft valued over $25,000, bank fraud and illegal transmission of monetary funds.

According to JPSO, Spadoni closed out a bank account with less than $100 in it. When the bank sent her a balance, a clerical error caused Charles Schwab to deposit $1.2 million into her account.

When the bank attempted to reclaim the money, their request was rejected because the money was not available.

It was later learned that Spadoni moved the money to another account and used some of it to purchase a new car and a house.

According to a lawsuit, Charles Schwab & Co. attempted to contact Spadoni several times but were unsuccessful.

So far, 75% of the money has been recovered.

Spadoni is currently being held at the Jefferson Parish Correctional Center on a $50,000 bond.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hunter Elementary School's library may face structural damage due to heavy snowfall, prompting...
Hunter Elementary prepares for remote learning due to structural damage
A storm moving through Western Alaska will usher in warmer temperatures.
A change of weather is on the way
FILE - This Jan. 23, 2020, file photo shows the National Archives in the Sand Point...
25 government officials, including Murkowski, Sullivan and Young, sign letter to halt sale of archives and records center in Seattle
Alaska Tourism
Help wanted: businesses look for hundreds of employees ahead of tourist season
In this image made from Windsor, (Va.) Police video, Caron Nazario is helped by an EMT after he...
GRAPHIC: Lawsuit alleges Virginia police threatened Army officer during traffic stop

Latest News

This satellite photo from Planet Labs Inc. shows Iran's Natanz nuclear facility on Wednesday,...
Iran blames Israel for sabotage at Natanz nuclear site
A White House official says the adminstration will send an additional 160 government personnel...
LIVE: WH COVID response briefing; virus surge in Michigan prompts plea to White House for more vaccines
Former police officer Derek Chauvin is charged with murder and manslaughter in George Floyd's...
LIVE: Judge refuses to sequester jury in George Floyd murder case
President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden’s dog Major, shown on the right, will undergo...
Major training: Biden dog gets help adjusting to White House
Police in Georgia said multiple officers were hurt during a police chase and shooting Monday.
Georgia sheriff: 3 officers injured in chase, 1 suspect dead, 1 held