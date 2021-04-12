Advertisement

Sheriff’s official: 3 Georgia officers hurt in chase, 1 suspect dead

Police in Georgia said multiple officers were hurt during a police chase and shooting Monday.
Police in Georgia said multiple officers were hurt during a police chase and shooting Monday.(Source: WGCL via CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 12, 2021 at 4:52 AM AKDT|Updated: seconds ago
BREMEN, Ga. (AP) — The sheriff’s department reported three officers in Georgia were wounded in a police chase that ended in a shooting Monday. One suspect is dead and another is in custody.

BREMEN, Ga. (AP) — Authorities in Georgia said multiple officers were injured in a police chase that ended in a shooting Monday morning.

Carroll County Sheriff’s spokesperson Investigator Ashley Hulsey told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution the Georgia State Patrol began a chase in Bremen that ended near an intersection just south of Interstate 20.

It’s unclear how many officers were injured, and Hulsey said she isn’t aware of the officers’ conditions.

Additional details weren’t immediately released.

Photos showed multiple police vehicles blocking a road.

