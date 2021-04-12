Sticking a fork in winter: Daily highs climb into the 40s

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - It’s been a remarkable winter in Southcentral, but that looks to finally be coming to an end. Following multiple record lows this past weekend, temperatures are poised to make a run into the 40s each and every day. The only exception will be for a few locations across Southcentral today. This will primarily be driven by the fact that overcast skies and a wintry mix remains in the forecast. Even with that said, the great thaw is underway. It’s highly possible we could see rapid snowmelt occur through the week, as temperatures warm a few degrees warmer each day.

Through today, we’ll see a slight chance for a wintry mix from Anchorage into the Valley. Points south from the Kenai to the Prince William Sound will hold a better shot at seeing a rain/snow event. With temperatures already climbing above freezing, we’ll likely see all rain by the late afternoon and early evening. This active weather pattern is also bringing the last push of winter to parts of Southeast. From Yakutat to Juneau, the Central to Northern Inner Channels remain under winter weather alerts for 3 to 12 inches of snow. The highest is expected to occur near Yakutat, with lower amounts as you move south.

For both Southcentral and Southeast, the activity will briefly lighten up overnight. While a few isolated areas could still see some wintry mix into the night, our focus shifts to the next system. A low is set to move northward into the Gulf of Alaska and bring one final push of moisture to the region. Most of the activity is set to taper off into Wednesday, with the possibility for some moderate to heavy rain across the Prince William Sound. Even with rain in the forecast, this system will also bring a push of warmer air. As a result, highs will have no trouble climbing into the upper 30s and lower 40s through the middle of the week.

Things begin to change starting late Wednesday, as clouds break up across the region. This will set the stage for clearer days, warmer temperatures and drier weather. A big contributing factor for this will be a blocking pattern over both Alaska and the Western US. It’s very possible that by weeks end, some locations in Southcentral could see their first 50 degree temperature, while those in Southeast will make a run near 60.

Have a wonderful Monday!

