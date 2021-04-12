Advertisement

Teen killed after stepping on downed power line while trying to escape burning car

According to Florida Highway Patrol, a 17-year-old girl was electrocuted after she stepped on a...
According to Florida Highway Patrol, a 17-year-old girl was electrocuted after she stepped on a power line that had been knocked down by a tree during a quick-moving storm.(Source: WFTS via CNN)
By WFTS Staff
Published: Apr. 11, 2021 at 7:41 PM AKDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. (WFTS) - A 17-year-old girl from Florida died after her car hit a power line brought down by heavy storms.

According to Florida Highway Patrol, the teen was driving Sunday in Spring Hill, Florida, when she hit a power line that had been knocked down by a tree during a quick-moving storm.

The teen’s car caught fire on the driver’s side as a result of the collision, and she tried to escape through the passenger side, FHP says.

She ended up stepping on the live power line and died at the scene.

The victim’s name has not been released.

Copyright 2021 WFTS via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anchorage votes graphic
Live updates: Bronson pulls ahead of Dunbar in mayoral race
A storm moving through Western Alaska will usher in warmer temperatures.
A change of weather is on the way
Investigators from the Federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives eventually...
Man charged in spate of explosions outside ex-friend’s home
Alaska Tourism
Help wanted: businesses look for hundreds of employees ahead of tourist season
Friday weather update from Chief Meteorologist Melissa Frey.
Live updates: Historic storm delivers record cold, high winds and snow

Latest News

A large crowd gathered in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, after an officer-involved shooting that...
Protests erupt after Minnesota police shoot, kill man in traffic stop incident
A winter storm is moving through Alaska
Sunday Evening weather
Hunter Elementary School's library may face structural damage due to heavy snowfall, prompting...
Hunter Elementary prepares for remote learning due to structural damage
Hideki Matsuyama, of Japan, reacts to his tee shot on the 12th hole during the final round of...
Hideki Matsuyama becomes first Japanese in Masters green jacket