Watch live: Acting Anchorage mayor announces new COVID-19 emergency order

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Acting Mayor Austin Quinn-Davidson is announcing a new COVID-19 emergency order for the Municipality of Anchorage.

Quinn-Davidson will be joined by officials from the Anchorage Health Department and the University of Alaska.

Watch the press conference:

The new emergency order comes over a month after the city’s decision to ease restrictions across the municipality in response to dropping COVID-19 case rates through an emergency order that lifted capacity restrictions on businesses and eased gathering size restrictions across the municipality.

At the end of March, the city also updated a previous mask mandate, allowing fully vaccinated people to not wear masks at work when separated from the public and unvaccinated coworkers.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

