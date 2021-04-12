Weather Lab: Chinook Elementary Students learn about lightning

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The classroom looks a little different this year at Chinook Elementary, but the new social distancing requirements aren’t keeping these sixth-graders from learning, or taking field trips, even if done virtually. Meteorologist Melissa Frey got to stop by the zoom screens of the 6th-grade classes for a tour of Alaska’s News Source studios, and for a quick lesson on meteorology.

These students learned how many weather balloons are launched globally every day and why meteorologists need this data to accurately forecast the weather. They also wanted to know if lightning heats up the air. Check out the video above for the answer to the question of the week.

If you’re a teacher and would like to schedule a virtual or in-person weather presentation for your class, click here.

